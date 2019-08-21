FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Restoring the Beauty of Hollywood Begins with All of Us

For the last 14 months, Hollywood Village has been working with local stakeholders to make the community a cleaner, safer and friendlier place.

Active in community initiatives and reaching millions through social media and monthly neighborhood cleanups, Hollywood Village is committed to restoring the beauty, cleanliness and safety of the neighborhood.

Over the past year, in partnership with The Way to Happiness Foundation, Los Angeles Police Department and the Church of Scientology, Hollywood Village volunteers have hauled away hundreds of bags of garbage and reached out to those down on their luck with practical tools to help them get their lives back on track.

Hollywood Village believes that dealing with homelessness begins with all of us. The group works with community stakeholders including local businesses and nonprofits to develop programs to tackle the problem.

Volunteers mentor kids, provide one-on-one help to veterans, and take part in initiatives such as National Night Out, dog adoption programs, blood drives, mural projects and disaster preparedness.

Local businesses and nonprofits supporting the monthly cleanups include Kettle Glazed Doughnuts, The Oaks Gourmet Market, Locali Hollywood, Fresh Brothers Pizza, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Original Tommy’s World Famous Hamburgers, Tailwaggers Pet Supplies, The Home Depot Foundation, Shelter 37 , Los Angeles Sanitation Bureau, NFL Alumni of Southern California, Boy Scouts of America Troop 8, Cub Scouts Los Angeles Team 88, USC International Academy, Hollywood High School Rotary Club, Garbo Grabber Litter Pick Up Tools, The City of Los Angeles Board of Public Works Office of Community Beautification and The Canyon vintage clothing store.

The monthly cleanups are open to anyone wishing to participate and begin the third Saturday of every month at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre, 5930 Franklin Avenue, at 9 a.m. For more information, follow Hollywood Village on Facebook and Instagram at @hollywoodsvillage and on twitter at @HollywoodsVilla.