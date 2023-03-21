FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Disaster Response Brings Help to Earthquake Victims in Turkey



International Scientology Volunteer headquarters calls on trained volunteers to join those on the ground. Help is needed to distribute urgently needed supplies to those left homeless by the February 6 earthquakes.

An estimated 1.9 million people are living in tents or temporary shelters in Turkey. Their homes were destroyed by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the early morning of February 6, a 7.7 magnitude quake 9 hours later, and some 16,000 aftershocks. The Scientology Turkey Disaster Response Team, composed of experienced and trained volunteers, continues to distribute urgently needed supplies to those in need.

A tent village in Turkey now stands in the shadow of the remnants of what were once the homes and apartments of those sheltering here.

The corps of volunteers includes disaster-response trained specialists from the United States, a team from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv, Perwaiz Hassan, Khalida Perwaiz and their team from Pakistan, and Muhammad Khalil Ulla from India.

Each day, the volunteers load up with supplies at the distribution center. This can be anything from water and staples such as rice, wheat and lentils, to blankets, sleeping bags, tents, clothing and baby supplies. But for those left homeless—an estimated 1.9 million in Turkey—these supplies are a vital lifeline.

For many, every home in their community was destroyed and they now live nearby in tent villages. Entering an area like this, the volunteers first visit the mukhtar, the village chief, who helps direct the distribution of supplies to his villagers.

Whenever possible, they bring something special—a piece of candy, a biscuit, a toy—for the children, whose lives have been so disrupted by this catastrophe.

Brightening the days of the children, whose lives were completely disrupted by the catastrophe

The volunteers also help store and organize supplies and take on any task they are asked to do by the country’s disaster response management agency.



“The need for assistance is great,” says the Scientology Volunteer Ministers international disaster response coordinator. Any trained Scientology Volunteer Ministers who can help should contact their nearest Scientology Church or send an email to disasterresponse@volunteerministers.org.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, calling on Scientologists to use what they know to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man, has inspired tremendous growth in the Volunteer Ministers movement.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

For more information on the technology used by the Volunteer Minister, watch Scientology Tools for Life on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV 320 or at www.Scientology.tv.