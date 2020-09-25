FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Initiative to Contain the Coronavirus Ignites a Grassroots Movement for Help Throughout South Africa



The bright yellow jackets of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers teams working to contain the pandemic have become a common sight throughout South Africa. Now, more and more people are joining the initiative through seminars and online training on the Scientology Tools for Life.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began, teams of South African Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been working around the clock, sanitizing orphanages, retirement homes, schools, churches, government offices, taxis and buses to prevent the spread of the virus. They are often asked how they get so much done and continue to thrive. Their answers: They use the Scientology Tools for Life. And the reach for these tools is growing every day.



A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

“I have studied social sciences and have never come across such enlightening and empowering literature.”

“With these powerful tools I can empower others within the family, friends, workmates and members of society in general to develop life skills and understand the dynamic and complex nature of life,” said a man who has been taking these courses online. “In so doing I contribute positively to individual development and society… I have studied social sciences and have never come across such enlightening and empowering literature.”



A well-known marathoner who trains young athletes when he isn’t working at his job as a finance officer in a large prison, attended graduation at the Church of Scientology Pretoria where he was presented with his bright yellow Volunteer Ministers jacket, cap and certificate after completing all 19 Tools for Life courses. “I am going to be meeting with my close friends to personally help them get started on these courses,” he said.

A sergeant of the Midrand Police who completed all 19 courses said at her graduation, “I can’t wait! Now I will become a professional Volunteer Minister.”

A community activist was so taken with the courses he brought 30 colleagues with him to help them become involved in the movement.

Volunteer Ministers have handed out more than a million copies of Stay Well booklets in English, Zulu, Xhosa and Sotho in South Africa.

Another recent graduate spoke of the Church’s Stay Well campaign. In addition to the sanitization they are doing, Volunteer Ministers have handed out more than a million copies of Stay Well booklets in English, Zulu, Xhosa and Sotho in South Africa. “The more we school the community with the Stay Well information, the more our world will be safe,” she said. “I would like you to have the chance to address the information to schools and rural areas and I would like to be part of that.”

“People are expected to know some basics of life, but as it is not taught anywhere, they struggle,” says Sandile Hlayisi, Public Affairs Director for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa. “When they learn one of these practical tools that addresses a real problem in their life and they now have a practical way to deal with it, the sparkle in their eyes says it all. It is a very precious moment.”



________________

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. The Tools for Life courses are available free of charge through the Volunteer Ministers website. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

















