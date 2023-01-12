FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Leader Assumes a Leadership Role in Taiwan Interfaith Association

For nearly three decades the Taiwan Association for the Advancement of Religion and Peace has served as an example of a nation that embraces inclusion and interfaith cooperation.

At a recent ceremony in Taipei, when Taiwan’s Minister of the Interior certified Fr. Zhong Anzhu, Archbishop of the Taiwan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, as the chairman of the ninth session of the Taiwan Association for the Advancement of Religion and Peace, he also confirmed Oliver Hsueh, Executive Director of the Church of Scientology of Kaohsiung, as an association supervisor.

The Church of Scientology joins representatives of Buddhism, Taoism, the Roman Catholic Church, Protestant denominations, Islam and other faiths who share the goal of working together to promote a better society. “Religion is the foundational force for social progress, civilization and stability,” said Hsueh. “It is vital that religions work together to uplift our society and to create a better world.”

He stressed that religious freedom and tolerance are the cornerstone of a free society. He pointed out that Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard placed so much importance on religious freedom that he incorporated the concept into the Creed of the Church of Scientology which states:

“That all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance.”

“We hope to set a standard for other nations,” said Hsueh, “that religious groups can work together to uplift our society and to create a better world.”

Since its dedication by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December 2013, the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung has seen to the spiritual growth of its parishioners, while leading a movement to preserve what is best of Taiwan’s culture and address social issues that impact the lives of the Taiwanese.



In an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network, viewers gain an insight into the values and goals of the people of Taiwan and the staff and parishioners of the Church. And they see how the Church forwards the spirit and traditions of their country.

“L. Ron Hubbard came to Asia when he was very young and he studied many other religions here,” says Hsueh in the episode. “So for Scientologists all over the world, Asia is very special and a key part of Scientology.”

Hsueh describes how all staff of the Church are united in the common goal: to make a safe and happy society.

Destination: Scientology airs on DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.





