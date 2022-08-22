Scientology Nashville Responds to Help Victims of Kentucky 2022 Flooding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Nashville Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers are active when disasters strike to help rebuild and recover.

In the wake of Kentucky floods, help has arrived from nonprofits across the country that are active in disasters. Among them are the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response, with teams arriving from Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Clearwater, Florida.

A Scientology Volunteer Minister from Nashville, Tennessee, organizes donated supplies for distribution to those affected by the Kentucky floods.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers are in Eastern Kentucky, organizing supplies, distributing food and providing whatever help is needed.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers respond to disasters whenever they occur. Sponsored by local Scientology Churches, teams of volunteers provide backup to emergency personnel responding to fires, hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural and man-made disasters. They work in shelters, package and distribute food, and help people recover through Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that provide relief from spiritual and emotional trauma.



Whether serving in their communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.” The program, created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s, is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service and constitutes one of the world’s most significant independent relief forces.

The Volunteer Minister “helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

