Scientology Outreach at Seattle’s Queen Anne Days Festival

Scientology Volunteer Ministers bring practical help to Seattle's Queen Anne community.





Under a beautiful summer sky, Volunteer Ministers of the Seattle Church of Scientology joined other neighborhood organizations at the annual Queen Anne Days Festival.

The bright yellow tent of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers at the Queen Anne Days Festival.

At their bright yellow tent, Volunteer Ministers offered one-on-one help to all attending the festival sponsored by the Queen Anne Chamber of Commerce.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in spiritual technology that addresses situations in life, from drug and alcohol dependence and job stress to relationship, financial and study problems. Their motto is “Something can be done about it.”

One little girl visiting the Volunteer Minister tent with her father saw a booklet with the title Marriage and insisted on getting this to help her aunt and uncle who were having problems in their relationship. A mother of two children stopped by the tent and picked up a copy of the booklet titled Children. Application of the principles in this booklet can help ensure children are happy, loving and productive members of society.

All the practical techniques used by Volunteer Ministers are drawn from the chapters of The Scientology Handbook. Combined, these chapters provide tools to confront and resolve virtually any life situation. To make this technology broadly available, the Church created a series of courses covering each individual chapter, all now available free of charge online at the Volunteer Ministers website.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

