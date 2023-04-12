FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology-Sponsored 5K and 10K Will Raise Funds for Environmental Initiative



Church of Scientology Torino and the local chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation promote health, fitness and a cleaner more beautiful environment. Proceeds will go to the Quartiere Pulito (Clean Neighborhood Project).

The Way to Happiness Foundation of Torino and Pro.Civi.Co.S, the civil protection volunteers of the Scientology community, have organized a new sports event for those wishing to run and walk for pleasure and health. The 5K and 10K runs will take place May 7 in Pellerina Park, the city’s largest greenspace.

Torino’s Pellerina Park where the 5 and 10K events will take place May 7, organized by The Way to Happiness Foundation and Pro.Civi.Co.S, the Civil Protection Volunteers of the Scientology Community (Creative Commons license)

Before the pandemic, the groups sponsored six annual The Way to Happiness Marathons, but this year they are reviving the sports event with a different goal. Instead of a competition, it welcomes anyone wishing to experience the benefits of walking and running to take part in the activity. The 5K and 10K event is sponsored by District 4 of the City of Torino, Italy.

“It won't be a race,” says ultramarathon runner Simone Leo, who cofounded the earlier The Way to Happiness Foundation Marathon. “Rather it seeks to encourage noncompetitive walking or running.”



The sports event has a dual purpose. In addition to encouraging an active lifestyle, it also promotes environmental responsibility.



Volunteers from The Way to Happiness Foundation and Pro.Civi.Co.S Torino organize frequent community cleanups as part of their commitment to their city.

These environmental activities are inspired by Precept 12 of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. Precept 12 is “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.” The booklet’s 21 precepts promote values that help people survive and lead happier lives.

“A few careless people create a great deal of pollution,” says Alessandro, coordinator of Torino’s The Way to Happiness initiative. “This is true not only in the neighborhood but on a planetary basis. Our role as volunteers is to set a good example and invite everyone to support cleanliness and respect for the environment.”

The Way to Happiness is also an award-winning book on film that airs in 17 languages on the Scientology Network, which also features ultramarathoner Simone Leo in an episode of the original series I Am a Scientologist.

