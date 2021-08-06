FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Team Helps Provide Needed Relief in the Wake of Floods in Germany



After devastating flooding, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Munich helped families cope with the disaster.

In the worst natural disaster to hit Germany in 60 years, rivers swollen by record rainfall overflowed their banks, sweeping away cars, homes and infrastructure and leaving ruin in their wake.

Teams of Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Munich traveled to a community in the Bavarian Alps to help families recover from the disaster. Coordinating their work with the fire brigade, they cleaned homes and helped residents find and salvage belongings. For a mother of four who lost nearly everything, they collected clothing and shoes and delivered them to the woman to help tide her over, along with toys for the children.

A town in Bavaria, devastated by the worst natural disaster to hit Germany in 60 years

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

In addition to responding to disasters and helping with everyday life challenges people face at work and at home, Volunteer Ministers mobilized during the pandemic to help families keep themselves and others well. German Scientologists distributed thousands of educational booklets to help neighbors understand and implement protocols to help stem the spread of the virus.

