Scientology Tools for Life Help Better the Chances for Youth to Succeed



Their school had the lowest passing rate in their district in the province of Limpopo, South Africa. Now it has the highest. The deputy principal credits the Scientology Tools for Life for this remarkable recovery.

Once faced with a bleak future, members of the graduating class of Makgongoana Secondary School in Mankweng, Limpopo, stand with the doors to higher education and opportunity now open. The school, once known as the institution with the lowest passing rate in the district, is now the best. And its graduates have the skills they need to achieve their dreams, thanks to a seminar organized by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

Dr. William Ramodike, Deputy Principal of Makgongoana Secondary School in Mankweng, Limpopo, was awarded for transforming education standards for his students with the Scientology Tools for Life.

The change began in 2019, when William Ramodike, pastor at the local Zion Christian Church and deputy principal of the school, was invited to a seminar at Castle Kyalami, Scientology headquarters for South Africa.



“I was introduced to a free life skills community development program called Tools for Life,” says Ramodike. “It became clear to me that God had led me to the right place.”

Ramodike and Dr. Shapule Modjadji, principal of Makgongoana Secondary School, immediately implemented the technology of study developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and the results were dramatic. Once known as the school with the worst matriculation pass rate in the district, at an award ceremony in October 2023, officials recognized Modjadji and Ramodike for making Makgongoana Secondary School the top-performing school in the district for the third year in a row. As to what this means to the graduates—it changes everything.

“There is a lot more work to be done to reverse the current scene of education quality in our nation,” says Ramodike, “and I am proud to be playing my part.”

In addition to learning to handle study difficulties, he also gained tools to improve communication, resolve conflicts, set and achieve goals, and increase ethical standards among those he trains and works with.

"These Tools for Life really changed my life because they are applicable in any situation in society. They help me facilitate lessons, help my fellow pastors in church, handle my household affairs, and anything life can throw at me,” he says. “We are more than just helping kids pass; we are also ensuring that they become valuable and contributing members of society who can make a positive change.”

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard developed the Tools for Life for the training of Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service sponsored by the Church of Scientology International and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

Castle Kyalami serves as a home for the community and a nexus for all who share the goal of bettering the lives of individuals and strengthening communities across the region, nation, and all of Africa. Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicated Castle Kyalami on New Year’s Day 2019, reaffirming the vision of Mr. Hubbard that “from Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet.”

