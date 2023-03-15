FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Tools for Life Help This Life Coach to Help Others



The Scientology Tools for Life have empowered a life coach to create a movement of help.

In a video on the YouTube channel of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa, a life coach describes how she uses the Scientology Tools for Life to empower the people she works with.

Amanda, a life coach, wants to empower thousands of people with the Scientology Tools for Life.

Amanda knows what it means to have to overcome adversity. The fifth of six children from a broken family, she was abused and mistreated as a child, grew to be a rebellious teenager, and had to leave school and go to work to support a child when little more than a child herself.

Despite these hardships and challenges, she found her passion for helping others and became a life coach—someone who helps people discover and pursue their purpose in life and enables them to achieve their goals.

She went back to school and earned a Ph.D. in philosophy and an honorary doctorate in theology.

Amanda learned about the Scientology Tools for Life while working with the Council of Churches on youth programs. She enrolled on the courses and describes them as “very informative, very insightful and very educational.” She saw them to be “practical tools that one can implement in any area of their lives.”

Compared to any other programs, Amanda has found, she says “this one is the best.”

“I don’t use a ‘one size fits all’ approach because people are different and complex beings, and we are all unique in our own different ways,” she says. The Tools for Life help her because they address many more areas than she was looking at before. They make it possible to find the exact right thing to help those she works with.

Amanda’s philosophy in life is that if she changes and becomes a better person, and helps the next person to do the same, they can help the next person too, and it can create a huge movement. “I intend to change thousands of people’s lives through the Tools for Life courses,” she says.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard developed the Tools for Life for the training of Scientology Volunteer Ministers , which is a religious social service sponsored by the Church of Scientology International.

Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Headquarters of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers movement for Africa is Castle Kyalami, which serves as a home for the community and a nexus for all who share the goal of bettering the lives of individuals and strengthening communities across the region, nation, and all of Africa.

Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicated Castle Kyalami on New Year’s Day 2019, reaffirming the vision of Mr. Hubbard that “from Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet.”

