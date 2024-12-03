FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bring Their Practical Help to Bucharest



In the heart of Romania, a country rich in art, history, culture, heritage and natural beauty, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers launched their European Goodwill Tour to share practical solutions to help people change their lives for the better.

At the grand opening of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers European Goodwill Tour in Bucharest, dancers performed Romanian folkloric favorites and helped cut the ribbon on the bright yellow pavilion. The tent bears the motto of the Volunteer Ministers program: No matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program consists of technology anyone may learn and use to improve their own life and the lives of others. It comprises 19 subjects, each available to those visiting the pavilion in individual booklets in Romanian. The volunteers provide seminars, courses, and one-on-one help to those visiting the pavilion.

After receiving help from a volunteer, one man marveled at how much better he felt than before. Finding out that he could learn the technique that had helped him so dramatically, he said, “Wow, I can come every day to work on this course so I can use this to help my friends. I am so happy because I want to give back.”

A woman came to the tent with her husband and told the volunteer she was feeling overwhelmed with stress. A Volunteer Minister administered a Scientology assist, a technique developed by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to help people deal with the effects of trauma, shock and loss. “I feel so calm now,” she said. “That was very relaxing.”



A medical doctor was particularly interested in two of the booklets: Solutions for a Dangerous Environment and Answers to Drugs. He said many people come to him to seek help for these issues, and he appreciated having something he could give them.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service, developed in the mid-1970s. In an essay announcing the program, Mr. Hubbard wrote: “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

Their motto is, no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.” The reason they say this is simple.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in skills that address both physical and spiritual needs. Whether helping emergency workers and disaster victims in remote locations or resolving individual and community problems closer to home, the Volunteer Ministers’ tools assist people in overcoming life’s biggest barriers.