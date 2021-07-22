Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Dig Out After Devastating Flood Damage
Belgian Scientologists respond to the needs of friends and neighbors after unprecedented flooding submerged parts of the country.
Brussels-based Churches of Scientology for Europe activated a team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers to help in the aftermath of what has been described as the worst flooding to hit Western Europe in more than two centuries.
Cleanup from flooding is always an arduous but vital process. The faster the response, the less that is lost to the incursion of mold and mildew.
The team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers took on whatever tasks were needed to salvage valuables, clean up, and put order into flood-damaged property.
The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.
A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”
To learn how the Scientology Volunteer Ministers responded to the COVID-19 pandemic internationally, visit the interactive timeline, 20/21—A Look Back & A Look Ahead on the Scientology website.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
