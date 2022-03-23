FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Ensure Houses of Worship Are Safe



As Italy rolls back restrictions, local Volunteer Ministers continue to ensure houses of worship are protected from the spread of COVID.

Italy is phasing out coronavirus restrictions despite cases once again on the rise.

At a press conference last week, Prime Minister Mario Draghi thanked “all Italians for their altruism and patience over the years…we have done very well in this pandemic. We should be proud.”

Italy was the first Western nation to be impacted by the pandemic. And for the past two years, Volunteer Ministers from Scientology Churches and Missions throughout the country worked with officials, nonprofits and other faiths to provide for the needs of their communities and help them get through the pandemic safe and well.

They took part in the Church’s international Stay Well Campaign, distributing thousands of informational booklets in their neighborhoods to help people understand and use proven prevention protocols. They participated in programs to help vulnerable members of their communities such as food and prescription delivery and helping in homes for the elderly.

In keeping with a motto adopted by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for such circumstances— “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure”—the Church of Scientology researched and adopted the most powerful decontamination methods to protect their Churches, staff and parishioners.

Volunteer Ministers of Italy were trained in these highly effective prevention protocols. And they reached out to churches, gurdwaras and mosques in their communities to provide this service.

Now, with restrictions rolling back, Volunteer Ministers continue to sanitize and train other houses of worship to ensure the health and safety of their communities.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.



A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

L. Ron Hubbard is the Founder of the Scientology religion and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.