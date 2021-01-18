FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Sardinia Reach Out With Help a s Italy Braces for its Third Wave of COVID-19

“It’s up to each of us to keep all of us well,” say the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Sardinia.

Sardinia has experienced fewer cases of COVID-19 than most regions of Italy. And with the country announcing a new series of restrictions to cope with a third wave of the virus, the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Cagliari are determined to keep it that way.

In May, Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Cagliari, Sardinia, distributed 9,000 copies of educational booklets to help their community deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

On the southeastern coast of the island of Sardinia, Cagliari, often referred to as the City of the Sun, is known for its culture, eight miles of beautiful Mediterranean beaches, and friendliness.



And in the spirit of friendship, local Volunteer Ministers renewed an information campaign January 11 to help their neighbors understand how to protect themselves and their families and friends from the coronavirus. They began by visiting businesses in the San Michele and Sant’Avendrace districts with educational booklets—the centerpiece of their “Stay Well” campaign. In May, Volunteer Ministers distributed 9,000 booklets in the city. They are again encouraging shopowners to place booklets in prominent locations to make the information available to customers.

Over the coming weeks, the volunteers plan to continue distributing this information with the aim of reaching as many businesses and residents as possible.

Inspired by the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who said that "an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” as soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”