Scientology Volunteer Ministers Respond to Hurricane Ida



Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana August 29. A Scientology Volunteer Ministers disaster response team is on the ground and their international headquarters has put out a call for more trained volunteers to help the region recover.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday, August 29, as a Category 4 storm—ironically, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. One of the worst storms to hit the area since 2005, Ida has created power outages and flooding of low-lying areas creating massive damage.

(Photo credit, twitter.com)

Storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding knocked out 1,437 Louisiana cell towers and 18 water systems serving about 255,000 residents. More than a million are without power.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers headquarters in Los Angeles is calling for trained Scientology Volunteer Ministers who can join the Hurricane Ida Disaster Response to contact the Volunteer Minister hotline at (800) HELP-4-YU or 1 (323) 960-1949.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."








