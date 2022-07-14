FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Say Something Can Be Done to Help Youth Excel



As the UN launches its Youth Skills Day campaign for 2022 with its motto “transforming youth skills for the future,” Scientology Volunteer Ministers are providing educators throughout South Africa with the tools to accomplish this goal.

In America, where 79 percent of adults are considered literate, some 14 percent actually lack the literacy necessary to cope with most jobs and many everyday situations. If that is the case in the U.S., how do youth fare in underdeveloped regions such as sub-Saharan Africa where one in three adults cannot read, and youth literacy is the lowest of any region?

Is there a simple way to accomplish the goal of the UN’s July 15 Youth Skills Day campaign: to “transform youth skills for the future”? Scientology Volunteer Ministers say there is, and they are already well on their way to putting their solution into effect. They are helping empower educators with seminars at Kyalami Castle, Scientology headquarters in South Africa.



The results are dramatic.



At Makgongoana Secondary school in Mankweng, a township in Limpopo Province, passing rate of graduating students was an underperforming 39 percent. After implementing the Volunteer Ministers program, the school had the highest pass rate in the district for three years in a row.

This transformation began when William Ramodike, deputy principal of the school and pastor at the local Zion Christian Church, searched for solutions. And he learned about an Empowerment and Success Interfaith Seminar to be delivered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers at Castle Kyalami.

“I was introduced to a free life skills community development program called Tools for Life,” he said of the seminar. “It became clear to me that God had led me to the right place. The program trained me on skills to handle study difficulties, communication, conflict resolution, achieving goals, ethics, and much more.”

Convinced he had found a practical way to resolve study problems, he immediately applied what he learned.

“And it brought fantastic results,” he said.

He began by implementing Study Technology, methods developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that have tremendous application in the secular sphere. Based on a comprehensive understanding of the actual barriers to effective learning, Study Technology provides precise tools to overcome these barriers, ensuring the ability to learn and apply any body of knowledge. A free introductory online course on Study Technology is part of the Tools For Life courses, available in 18 languages including Zulu through the Scientology website.

School principal Dr. S.E.L Modjadji backed Ramodike’s implementation, which was so successful that it increased the school’s graduating pass rate from 39 to over 80 percent.

“These tools for life really changed my life because they are applicable in any situation in society,” said Ramodike. “They help me facilitate lessons, help my fellow pastors in church, handle my household affairs and anything life can throw at me.”

Study Technology has empowered his students to learn skills they need to escape poverty and set a new course for themselves, their communities and country.

“We are more than just helping kids pass,” said Ramodike. “We are also ensuring that they become valuable and contributing members of society who can make a positive change.”



