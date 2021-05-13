FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers South Africa Training—Making a Difference at the Grassroots

A new video on Scientology.org shows what Scientology Tools for Life mean to those who have completed the courses and how they have changed their lives.

“When I started learning these 19 Tools for Life Courses, I couldn’t stop,” said a Johannesburg school principal, “because they are related to my everyday life and living.” Featured in a video on the Scientology website in the new interactive timeline, 20/21—A Look Back and a Look Ahead, she is one of more than 11,500 people in South Africa who have taken Scientology Tools for Life courses since the pandemic began.

After completing all 19 courses, offered free of charge through the Scientology website in 18 languages including Zulu, the principal attended a graduation at the Church of Scientology where new Volunteer Ministers were presented their certificates and their signature bright yellow jackets and caps. She was moved to tears by the importance of this accomplishment, not only to her but for all other new Volunteer Ministers and the community at large. What she values most is that now she can help other people—people she doesn’t even know yet.



People from all walks of life take part in the Volunteer Ministers seminars and learn tools for improving their lives.

Before the Scientology Tools for Life courses, a teacher from Tembisa, South Africa, couldn’t handle people who were angry and shied away from anyone on drugs. Worst of all, she lacked confidence in her interaction with her pupils. The courses have made a huge difference in her life and work.

A reserve police officer from Mmametlhake also stresses how much easier it is now to communicate with people. A woman from Ekurhuleni never considered helping others before. She describes how proud she is that she’s earned her Scientology Volunteer Ministers jacket. Now, reaching out to others has become a way of life.

A bishop from Pretoria sees this knowledge as the key to eradicating poverty and hunger. A pastor from Mmametlhake says the Scientology courses completely changed how she counsels her congregation, because now she can listen to what they say and once she understands what is bothering them, she has a spiritual toolkit she can empower them with. A pastor from Pretoria admits that he thought he “knew it all,” but he now sees he didn’t. “These courses helped me be a better person,” he says.

The textbook of the Volunteer Minister is the Scientology Handbook, with each of the Tools for Life courses corresponding to one of its chapters. A minister from Bloemfontein who has learned these tools and uses them with his congregation says the Scientology Handbook is so powerful, he calls it “the Book of Life.”

Launched in tandem with the Scientology Super Bowl ad, “20/21: A Look Behind & A Look Ahead,” an interactive timeline of the last year, shows why the Church of Scientology says that when the pandemic struck and the world ground to a standstill, “that’s when we got VERY busy.”



The Church’s global pandemic response is illustrated by more than 1,200 images and 14 new videos.



“20/21: A Look Behind & A Look Ahead” covers how Scientology Volunteer Ministers reached out with help in the face of this global catastrophe. The interactive timeline including all videos may be viewed in 17 languages.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.

For more information, visit Scientology.org/2021/.