Scientology Volunteers Encourage People to Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life



Volunteers from a drug education and prevention campaign sponsored by the Church of Scientology of Greece visit the Monastiraki market to share the truth about drugs.

In the popular market in Monastiraki, one of Athens’s oldest neighborhoods, under the Acropolis’s shadow, a team of volunteers reached out with their drug education campaign. They encourage people to learn the truth about drugs and make the self-determined decision to live drug-free.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs materials present the short- and long-term effects of the 14 most commonly abused drugs including alcohol. The program includes booklets, public service announcements, and a feature-length documentary available in 17 languages, including Greek, in which former addicts communicate the cold, hard truth about the effects of these substances.



After reading one of their booklets, a high school teacher approached the volunteers. He found this to be exactly what he needed for his students. He took each of the 14 booklets, and an information package designed for educators, law enforcement officers and other drug prevention specialists for their use in providing drug education.

The director of a cultural association invited the volunteers to speak at his next event and distribute the booklets to those attending.

Several young people wanted to promote the information through their social media and another asked for a copy of the booklet on marijuana so he could share it with his friends.

According to the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, overdose is a leading cause of avoidable death in Europe. The Center’s 2022 Drug Report states 5,800 deaths involving one or more illicit drugs were reported in the European Union in 2020.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) states, “for every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.” But the impact of drug education and prevention programs goes beyond a monetary comparison. As the UNODC adds, drug-prevention strategies contribute to “the healthy and safe development of children and youth to realize their talents and potential and become contributing members of their community and society.”

Churches of Scientology support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Scientology religion, wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Humanitarian groups and individuals who have adopted the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative are featured in episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. From the Czech Republic to India and from Colombia to the streets of Los Angeles, the program speaks to youth the world over.

