Scientology Volunteers Help Neighbors Battered by Record Italian Floods

Tragedy struck the commune of Senigallia and local Volunteer Ministers responded immediately to help the community recover from the worst floods ever to hit the town.

Ever since the eastern coast of Italy was devastated by a flash flood September 16, Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been hard at work providing help.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Mission of Senigallia were the first to respond, helping their city dig out from the mud. They have been joined by Volunteer Ministers from the Churches of Scientology of Padova and Rome.

Some of the worst of the recent flooding in Italy hit the town of Senigallia, where the River Misa overflowed its banks.



Although alerted to rain, it was far greater than predicted. Local residents did not expect the violence of the storm, which dumped between 16 and 19 inches of rain on the region in two or three hours. An Interior Ministry official in Ancona described the rainfall as a “water bomb that exploded.” A local mayor said it was more like a tsunami. In just a few hours, the region was inundated with as much rainfall as it usually receives in six months.

Streets became rivers that carried away everything in their path. At least 10 people died.



When floodwaters receded, the cleanup began and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers responded immediately and have been helping their community dig out from the mud and water damage ever since.



