Scientology Volunteer Ministers are helping neighbors and local businesses stay well as the city prepares for Phase 2.



With over thousands of booklets distributed in the greater Seattle area, Scientology Volunteer Ministers are providing basic information to neighbors and businesses on how to keep themselves and others well during the current health crisis.

Because COVID cases have been so concentrated in King County—the most populated county in Washington—Volunteer Ministers from the Scientology Church in Seattle (King County’s largest city) felt it was vital for everyone to understand what they can do to prevent the spread of this or any virus.



Teams of Volunteer Ministers have been visiting local businesses and residences in and around the greater Seattle area providing sets of three booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves, and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness. These are available in English, Spanish and 18 other languages. Businesses have been given special custom-designed boxes that hold 25, 50 or 100 booklets for their customers to take and residents are given as many booklets as they need for their family and friends.

Seattle was hit early and hard by the coronavirus. Scientology Volunteer Ministers are ensuring reopening comes off without a hitch, with residents reading the Stay Well booklets and understanding the basics of prevention. 0 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found

“As King County moves in the direction of Phase 2 and more and more businesses are opening up, I wanted to help in any way I can to make that reopening as safe as possible,” said Heather, a Volunteer Minister who has helped deliver thousands of booklets to local businesses.

“While distributing the booklets I’ve noticed that business owners in the community are pulled in different directions. They want to be fully open doing what they love and to able to pay their bills and employees. But they also want their customers and staff to be safe,” she said.

One restaurant owner who was offered the booklets took them immediately, putting them in a prominent place at the entrance so customers could take them as they walked through the door. “I could see the relief in her face,” said Heather. “She was getting some tools that make it safer to conduct her business. I’ve had interactions like this all over the city.”

The Church of Scientology has created a How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is now available in 20 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.

Worldwide distribution of these booklets began in May in communities around the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets. The three booklets may also be read and downloaded from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website along with more than a dozen public service announcements.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”