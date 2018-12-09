FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Seeking to Better the Lives of Women and Children

A nonprofit in Kenya adopts the humanitarian programs supported by the Church of Scientology to help it accomplish its philanthropic mission.

Giselle Foundation is a registered foundation with the government of Kenya working to improve the lives of children, youth and women—to better their health, education and economic opportunities. One of the most serious threats to their wellbeing is drugs. Giselle partners with Foundation for a Drug-Free World to reach youth with the truth about drugs.

In a recent interview, OCPD (Officer Commanding Police Division) Benjamin Ong'ombe described Kenya’s drug problem as an underlying issue threatening the welfare of young people: “Drug abuse among the youth has become common in this region. It has turned them into zombies unable to fend for themselves.”

As young people comprise the bulk of Kenya’s population—More than 40 percent of the population is younger than 15 and more than 58 percent under 25—reaching youth with effective drug education is one of Giselle’s overriding priorities.

They delivered drug education to more than 1,000 youth in a recent single week and carry out Truth About Drugs workshops and training sessions throughout the year.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. As shown on a program on the Scientology Network, this support makes it possible for the Foundation to provide drug education booklets, videos and educator guides free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.