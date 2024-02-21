FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Seminar Introduces Those New to the Scientology Tools for Life to the Practical Use of This Technology for Improving Daily Life and Relationships



Held at the Church of Scientology of Cambridge, Ontario, in honor of World Interfaith Harmony Week, the seminar introduced people of various faiths to fundamentals that can better interpersonal relationships

“I really liked the aura and environment of today’s event,” said one woman who attended the Interfaith Harmony Week event at the Church of Scientology Cambridge. “I learned new skills of effective communication and I will use what I learned for my personal development.”



World Humanitarian Week seminar at the Church of Scientology Cambridge helped people new to Scientology gain confidence in applying simple tools to improve their ability to interact with others.

The event, organized by the Cambridge Church and the Canadian Volunteer Ministers Continental Cavalcade, included the screening of the new feature-length documentary Operation: Do Something About It on the global response to the pandemic of the Church of Scientology.

“I was supposed to leave early,” the woman went on to say, “but I was glued to the screen with my cousin watching the documentary.”



“What I liked most was that the seminar was really interactive,” said another. Along with the other guests, she practiced these tools with members of the audience, and she found she was more comfortable about striking up new acquaintances and friendships because of what she learned.

“I enjoyed putting what I learned into practice,” said a third participant who has been coping with feeling anxious in social situations. These new skills had immediate application to what she was trying to deal with. “That was my favorite part,” she said.

Those attending found the film inspiring. Most said they were particularly moved by the Volunteer Ministers reaching out to other faith communities, making their help broadly available. They were surprised to learn that the Scientology Tools for Life, the technology for the training of the Volunteer Minister, is available free of charge online and that anyone may take the courses and become a Volunteer Minister.

“I’m an enthusiast who loves seeking knowledge and developing myself and my environment,” said another guest, who was introduced to the program by the seminar. He wants to help further the program through interfaith partnerships and decided to take the online courses so he can participate in future Volunteer Minister disaster response activities.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service, developed in 1973 by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote: “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”

Operation: Do Something About It is available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.











