Steering Kids Straight When it Comes to Drugs



Drug prevention specialist Michael DeLeon, who partners with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, is on a mission to save the next generation from addiction.

Traveling throughout the country speaking to youth and parents, on the road 320 days a year, Michael DeLeon is on a mission to reach kids before they become a statistic.



“Your generation is under siege,” DeLeon told teens at a recent presentation in Indianapolis. “You’ve become a target for the addiction industry. That’s why I’m working hard to make a difference and bring the truth. You mean as much to me as my own kids and grandkids. The choices you make now will affect the rest of your life. You’re the only hope this country has.”

The number one school presenter on drugs in America, DeLeon is founder of Steered Straight Inc., a nonprofit organization formed in 2000 to carry an important message to youth on the extreme dangers of drugs, gang involvement and associated criminal activity.

He tours the country in a “Recovery Army” tour bus, visiting schools, prisons, jails and treatment centers.



In an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network, DeLeon describes how his partnership with Drug-Free World began—and why. He knew he had to put drug education materials into kids’ hands. One day, he googled “Drugs are a lie” and a video popped up.

“I watched it, and man, I could almost cry telling you about it right now,” and he said “This is it! so I went to Drug-Free World and I looked at their website and their setup and their materials.” He realized, “all I gotta do is start getting this stuff into the hands of these kids!”

DeLeon says the biggest impact that happens to him is going back to schools and having school counselors tell him that they’re using the Drug-Free World booklets.

I love when I get that email from a counselor…that they were inundated by the students that were coming to their office because of our visit. That’s priceless.”

With support from the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, Foundation for a Drug-Free World makes these materials available free of charge so anyone can use them to help with the drug epidemic.

