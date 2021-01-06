FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Street Theater Helps Youth Understand the Downside of Drug Abuse

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung helped youngsters at an annual Pingtung City festival decide to live drug-free.

Drug-Prevention has become one of the most popular elements for the annual charity walking day festival organized by the Tai-Tien Temple in Pingtung’s Jiurudai Township in Taiwan.

It all began last year, when concern over drug abuse and drug-related crime prompted event organizers to add drug prevention to the annual celebration. This was provided by the Church of Scientology Kaohshiung, which has been active in drug prevention throughout the area for many years.

Drug prevention volunteers from the Scientology Church led those attending the festival in the pledge to live a drug-free life.

There was so much enthusiasm over last year's program that drug prevention was incorporated as a part of the festival again this year, with the addition of an “anti-drug hero alliance” created by event organizers for the city’s children and young adults.

A highlight of this year’s event was the street theater produced by the Scientology volunteers. There was laughter and merriment, and everyone joined in taking the group’s drug-free pledge at the end of the performance.

Church of Scientology Kaohsiung is an Ideal Scientology organization whose facilities serve not only Scientologists in their ascent to greater states of spiritual awareness but is also designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations. Since its dedication by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December 2013, the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung has hosted numerous community events and programs and has been awarded the Taiwan Ministry of Interior’s annual Excellent Religious Group Award.













