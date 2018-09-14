FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sustainable Solution to Crime, Drugs and Corruption in the Philippines

Entrepreneur awarded for his community spirit and the positive change he is accomplishing in the Philippines.

Jorge “Jerry” Perez de Tagle, national chairman of The Way to Happiness Philippines Foundation, flew in from Manila August 3 to receive the Bayanihan Spirit Award at the 17th Annual Filipinotown Neighborhood Council Festival for his work to improve Philippine society. He was also recognized by U.S. Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.

Bayanihan is a term that refers to the spirit of communal unity, work and cooperation to achieve a particular goal—an apt description of Perez de Tagle, his philosophy and actions.

Perez de Tagle has spent the last several years working with the Philippine National Police, the Department of National Defense, local governments, churches, and community organizations to tackle the problems of crime, drugs, and corruption.

The Way to Happiness is a guide to improve one’s life and the lives of others.

He has trained thousands within the ranks of these organizations to spread moral values among their members and into the community. The focal point of the program centers around The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to ethics and values.

The nonreligious and nonpolitical book includes 21 key principles that address these urgent problems. These include: not taking harmful drugs, not doing anything illegal, treating others as you would like to be treated, and taking care of the environment.

Perez de Tagle also spoke about his project at the Fil-Am Chamber of Commerce Southbay Networking meeting on August 6 and showed how these same programs can be used locally to help the 350,000 Filipinos living in Los Angeles.