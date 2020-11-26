FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thank You Los Angeles! Church of Scientology of Los Angeles Surprises Firefighters, Police, Medical and Other Essential Workers With Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinners



Since the pandemic began, Los Angeles has been a hot spot. Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Los Angeles celebrate Thanksgiving by letting essential workers know just how much they are appreciated.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles showed its appreciation to essential workers with a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteer Ministers picked up 400 meals—the first round of specially prepared dinners—from hot boxes and delivered them Monday, November 23, to doctors and nurses, firefighters and police, and the staff of local supermarkets and pharmacies that remained open to serve the community throughout the pandemic.

Inside each bag was a message from the Church: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING from the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. Stay safe and stay well.” On the card was a QR code to the Church’s How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center containing dozens of videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in 21 languages—perfect for the polyglot Los Angeles community.

The information in the booklets is based on effective measures researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.



In May, Volunteer Ministers distributed more than 300,000 copies of these booklets to stores, restaurants, churches, clinics, hospitals, and homes in the greater Los Angeles area.



“Everyone we brought these to was so appreciative,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers. “It meant so much to them that we thought of them.”



Another set of meals is being delivered on Thanksgiving Day for those on duty over the holiday.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth, and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

