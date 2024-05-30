The 12th Zaragoza Awards Pay Tribute to the Courage, Achievements and Heritage of the Los Angeles Mexican Community

Honoring those who, like General Ignacio Zaragoza, set an example of persistence and determination in the face of adversity

The 12th Zaragoza Awards was hosted by the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood for a celebration of Cinco de Mayo organized by Mr. Pedro Ramos, president of the L.A.-based nonprofit UPEXT, Union de Poblanos en el Exterior (Union of people from Puebla Living Abroad).

Cinco de Mayo is a day of pride and unity, honoring the Mexican community’s rich cultural traditions and its enduring spirit of resilience against adversity. It holds a special significance for those hailing from the state of Puebla. The award takes its name from General Ignacio Zaragoza, who secured Mexico’s future by leading 2,000 Mexican soldiers to victory against 6,000 invading French troops at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Cinco de Mayo has become a symbol of tenacity and courage—a powerful reminder of the strength and perseverance that characterizes the Mexican-American community.

The celebration included a performance of the play Cinco de Mayo—an American Tradition by Dr. David Hayes-Bautista. The Zaragoza Awards ceremony honored Mexican Americans selected for their leadership and outstanding service in the fields of immigration, public service, communications, education, business, sports and culture. Each awardee succeeded despite great challenges in the courageous spirit of General Zaragoza.

