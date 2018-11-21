FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The 5th Happiness Marathon of Turin Achieves its Goals

Unique sports event values competence over competition.

On a warm autumn Sunday morning, hundreds gathered at the starting line in Turin’s Strada Pianezza for the 5th Happiness Marathon, an eco-sporting event inspired by The Way of Happiness, the common-sense moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard. The event was co-sponsored by the Piedmont Region, the City of Turin and Turin districts IV and V.

The Way to Happiness Marathon, a race where everyone wins

Runners and walkers of all skill levels took off on the 7K and 21K routes, organized by PRO.CIVI.CO.S, Italy’s volunteer civil protection nonprofit of the Scientology community, and Giannone Running Circuit, a sports service with over 35 years of experience in training and coaching runners. Among those running was internationally renowned ultramarathoner Simone Leo, cofounder of the event.

A unique aspect of the Happiness Marathon is that the race has no winners or losers—everyone is simply encouraged to enjoy the run and set and accomplish their own goals.

This is a concept inspired by Precept 17 of The Way to Happiness, Be Competent:

“In common pursuits and activities, Man respects skill and ability. These in a hero or athlete are almost worshiped.

“The test of true competence is the end result.

“To the degree that a man is competent, he survives. To the degree he is incompetent he perishes.

“Encourage the attainment of competence in any worthwhile pursuit. Compliment it and reward it whenever you find it.”

Organizers expressed their thanks to those who worked to make the race a success, including FIDAL (Italy Federation of Athletics) judges, municipal police, those providing health and medical assistance, the many volunteers along the route, those who took care of the registration and sign-in of the runners, the cyclists who opened and closed the race, and those who prepared, marked and dismantled the 21K circuit.

In keeping with the eco-consciousness of the event, the marathon donated two trees to the City of Turin in appreciation for its sponsorship.