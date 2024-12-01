FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Holidays Have Arrived in Hollywood With a Giant Tree’s Arrival at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland

A tradition begun four decades ago—L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Signifying the start of the Hollywood Christmas season, a giant Christmas tree arrived at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland. A 900-mile journey from Oregon brought the 6,000-pound Noble Fir to the Hollywood Walk of Fame where it was guided into place by a 40-ton crane.

Since 1983, Winter Wonderland has been the holiday home of just such a massive Christmas tree surrounded by a Santa’s Village, designed to replicate the ambiance of an old-fashioned Hollywood set.

Each year Winter Wonderland continues the tradition begun in 1983 by L. Ron Hubbard: the gift of a giant Christmas Tree in a holiday setting on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

L. Ron Hubbard began the tradition in 1983 when he first presented the gift of a tree and Winter Wonderland, surrounded by a forest of evergreens, to the Hollywood community. The annual tradition has continued ever since and has provided joy to tens of thousands of children and their families. The Winter Wonderland banner carries Mr. Hubbard’s timeless and universal message: “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

The set opens Dec. 1, the night of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, and will provide a unique photo opportunity for families through Christmas Day.

For more information, contact friendsofron@lronhubbard.org or visit the L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland Facebook page for updates on events and activities.