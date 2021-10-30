FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Panama Scientology Volunteer Ministers And Their Interfaith Pandemic Help

With COVID-19 restrictions eased and places of worship reopened, volunteers from the Church of Scientology Mission of Panama reached out to the country's many faith communities to protect parishioners.

Panama rolled back restrictions on attending houses of worship. And parishioners of the country's many faith communities looked forward to the services and the fellowship of their churches, mosques and temples. But they did so with trepidation. Was it safe to gather with their congregations? Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Mission of Panama, trained in the most advanced sanitization and disinfection protocols, helped ensure the safety of scores of religious institutions.



Volunteer Ministers of Panama fogged houses of worship to ensure the safety of their congregations.

A team of Scientologists was trained on the same protocols used by the Volunteer Ministers of the Freewinds, the Church of Scientology seafaring religious retreat and humanitarian ship. The Freewinds was docked in Aruba when the pandemic was announced and borders closed. Their work to protect the island nation is featured on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.