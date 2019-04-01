FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Problem With Happiness… And a Solution

A community open house at the Church of Scientology of Silicon Valley on International Day of Happiness looked into the sad state of happiness in the United States and a simple solution to the problem.

According to this year’s World Happiness Report, American adults and adolescents report having significantly less happiness now than they did in the 2000s. This, and a simple solution, was the subject of a community open house at the Church of Scientology Silicon Valley on International Day of Happiness.

Dr. Alexa Alborzi, Director of Public Affairs for the Silicon Valley Church of Scientology, introduced those attending to The Way to Happiness—a booklet authored by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that provides 21 guidelines anyone can apply to put more happiness into his or her life.

In the epilogue of the book, Mr. Hubbard says: “Happiness lies in engaging in worthwhile activities. But there is only one person who for certain can tell what will make one happy—oneself.” Dr. Alborzi described how the 21 precepts of the common-sense moral code help people understand and put into practice moral principles that can guide one’s choices in life and promote success and happiness for themselves and others.

She described an entire curriculum available free of charge to educators, including copies of the booklet, public service announcements for each of its 21 precepts, the feature-length The Way to Happiness book on film, and an educator’s guide with a full semester of lesson plans, essays and homework assignments. The Way to Happiness curriculum is designed to elicit student participation and can be used in middle schools, high schools, universities and community programs.

“How to Build Respect in Our High-Tech City” was the theme of a presentation by the local chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation. It focused on how people are fixated on their phones and other electronic devices and they are not taking the time to talk to their associates. They seldom reach out to others in the environment. Putting The Way to Happiness into practice not only restores self-respect, it also increases communication with friends, family and people in general.

Simply giving a copy of the booklet to associates and friends passes this on to others. And so the happiness continues to spread.

Guests took home information packets, booklets, T-shirts and hats to use when distributing booklets at community events, fairs and in their neighborhoods.

The Way to Happiness has been embraced by more than 250,000 groups and individuals, with some 117 million copies distributed in 186 nations. It holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society. The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness.

Watch The Way to Happiness book on film on the Scientology Network.