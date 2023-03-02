FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Truth of the Holocaust Must Not Die With its Last Survivors



The National Church of Scientology of Spain commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a renewed commitment to keep the stories of Holocaust survivors alive and expose the men behind the genocide.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a UN Day marking the 1945 liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the most infamous concentration camps of the Holocaust. The UN estimates at least 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945. Of these, some 1.1 million were murdered.



Citizens Commission on Human Rights Spain (CCHR), a nonprofit organization supported by the National Church of Scientology in Madrid, organized a symposium at the Church. Its purpose was to focus the harsh light of day on psychiatry—the men behind the Holocaust.



Throughout the afternoon, guests were invited to learn more about the Holocaust by touring panels in the Church’s Public Information Center featuring the film Age of Fear which exposes the psychiatrists who were the architects of Hitler’s “final solution.”

Before the symposium, guests toured the Church’s Public Information Center and learned more about Citizens Commission on Human Rights and their work to expose human rights abuses in the field of mental health.

The symposium began with a presentation by CCHR Spain’s president.



In November 2010, Dr. Frank Schneider, then president of the German Association for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, admitted psychiatry’s role in the killing of from 250,000 to 300,000 mentally and physically disabled people, and that these killing centers were the precursors of and blueprint for Hitler’s final solution. Dr. Schneider’s speech is available on the CCHR website.

Any Holocaust survivor old enough to remember their time in the camps would be in their late 80s or older today. So the story of a survivor, read to those attending by a history scholar, was particularly poignant.

The program emphasized the importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and each member of society being diligent about raising awareness of these rights, understanding them, and standing up for and insisting on their own and others’ rights.

