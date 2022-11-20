Three Years of Community Outreach From the New Church of Scientology of Central Ohio

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Church of Scientology of Central Ohio celebrated its 3rd anniversary in its new home at 1266 Dublin Road.

While the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio has been a presence in the Columbus community since 1982, its new home, opened in November 2019, provides far more facilities for community outreach and collaboration. Its conference spaces, seminar rooms and Chapel also serve as ideal venues for workshops, banquets and events. Likeminded groups, faiths and nonprofits are welcome to make use of these facilities for the betterment of the region.

The Church has greatly increased its outreach since opening its new home, particularly in the area of drug education and prevention and helping the community cope with the pandemic.



Ohio is one of the states hit hardest by drug overdose deaths. Michigan and Ohio DEA agents seized more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 88,000 fentanyl-laced pills between May and September 2022—enough to provide 4.7 million deadly dosages.

The Church sponsors the Central Ohio chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, whose volunteers have placed some 25,000 Truth About Drugs information booklets into the hands of Ohioans. Thanks to the support of parishioners of the Church of Scientology locally and around the world, these drug education materials are available at no cost to those wishing to help address this urgent situation.

Shortly after the dedication of the new Church, early in the spring of 2020, the pandemic struck. Individuals, businesses and organizations faced challenges never experienced before. With neighbors uncertain and fearful about what was the next or best step forward, the Church of Scientology Central Ohio stepped up and distributed more than 20,000 Stay Well information booklets in the nearby community. For several weeks, their Volunteer Ministers reached out to 235 essential businesses and countless residences in Columbus with clear, concise data on best practices.



With the purpose to create positive personal and social change, the Church has also initiated a campaign to promote values using The Way to Happiness, written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. A non-religious common-sense guide to better living, volunteers shared the booklet with 16,000 local households.

Church volunteers also participate in the city’s Keep Columbus Beautiful Adopt-an-Area program and in many of the trash collection activities it sponsors. The Church has also participated in blood drives resulting in the donation of 198 units.

The Central Ohio Church of Scientology also holds family fun days for the entire community: an annual Easter celebration complete with an Easter egg hunt, a 4th of July BBQ and mini water park, a back-to-school event, Halloween “Spooktacular,” and an annual Christmas Winter Wonderland, complete with a visit from Santa.



“It is so great that events like this are being put on in a safe environment for all the kids,” said one parent who brought the family to a family fun day. “Thank you for putting on these events,” said another. “We feel blessed to have found it.”



The Church Of Scientology of Central Ohio welcomes anyone wishing to learn more about Dianetics and Scientology or the humanitarian and social betterment programs the Church supports to stop in for a visit to the Church’s Public Information Center, to take a free personality test, and to satisfy their curiosity about Scientology—the world’s youngest major religion.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio on November 9, 2019. The Church is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

To learn more about Scientology, visit the Scientology website or watch programming on Scientology Network at DIRECTV Channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv.