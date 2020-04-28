FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UK Volunteer Ministers Make Masks to Help Contain the Pandemic



At home in compliance with government regulations, a team of Scientologists puts their sewing skills to use making masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

They pulled out their sewing machines and leftover fabric and they share their instructions and progress online. One group of Scientology Volunteer Ministers in London created and delivered 50 cloth face masks to St. George’s Hospital. Others are creating them for charities.

Although the UK has issued no directives for people to wear face coverings or cloth masks, these volunteers have been watching the trend across Europe as countries are relaxing regulations with the decline of new COVID-19 cases and casualties. And just today, Scotland’s First Minister promoted the benefit of wearing a cloth facecovering in places where social distancing is difficult.

The volunteers are also sharing links to the Church of Scientology How to Stay Well Prevention Center. With the motto, “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is available in 17 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.

International Scientology Volunteer Ministers headquarters is located in Los Angeles. To contact a Volunteer Minister, call (800) Help4yu.



