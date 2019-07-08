FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers at the Portland Good in the Hood Festival



Scientology Volunteer Ministers bring practical help to the community.

The Volunteer Ministers of the Portland Church of Scientology joined other community groups in celebrating diversity at the Good In The Hood Festival at King School Park in Portland.

Good In The Hood is a multicultural music, arts and food festival—a community event in North Portland for the past 27 years.

As its title implies, the festival focuses on local black culture including music, food and arts & crafts. There are also information booths for local community services and a play area for youth.

The Portland Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers have participated in the Good In the Hood festival for more than a decade. Every year, they set up their bright yellow tent and tour people through the panels, helping them work out how to improve conditions and resolve the problems in their lives.

They also deliver Scientology assists, techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that provide relief and speed healing by addressing the spiritual and emotional factors in stress and trauma. They distribute copies of the Scientology Tools for Life DVD containing simple technology anyone may use to improve their lives.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website. The Volunteer Ministers comprise one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.



Watch Scientology: Tools for Life on the Scientology Network.