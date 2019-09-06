FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds



Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers offered practical help to the people of Tennessee at the monthly flea market at the fairgrounds.

With so many people curious about Scientology, visitors came to the tent where volunteers offered simple technology to address situations in their lives.

One of the most popular services offered was Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard based on his discoveries about the mental and spiritual aspects of a person’s physical difficulties. Visitors felt relief from tension, stress and unwanted aches and pains and would often come back with friends to share the experience with them. One visitor worked alongside Scientology Volunteer Ministers helping the community in California recover after the wildfires last year.



It all happened at the flea market at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds. The Nashville Flea Market at The Fairgrounds Nashville is ranked one of the top 10 flea markets in the country. As many as 1,200 merchants and vendors from 30 states offer their wares to the buying public every month. With an average of 2,000 booths, Tennessee Magazine and Busy Bee Trader continue to vote the Nashville Flea Market as the #1 flea market in Tennessee.

To make the help of the Volunteer Minister broadly available, Scientology Churches and Missions set up their bright yellow tents at fairs, festivals and other popular locations within their cities. Volunteer Ministers Continental Cavalcades and Goodwill bring their tents to cities, towns, and villages across the globe.

Best known for their work in times of disaster, where they provide relief while also supporting the work of first responders, Volunteer Ministers are always on call in their communities to help with any crisis, great or small.

In the mid-1970s, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard launched the Scientology Volunteer Ministers as part of a broad humanitarian effort to address declining spiritual values and the consequent rise in drug use, crime and violence.

“If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society,” he wrote, “he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

The technology is freely available to people of any faith or belief or none.

Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

