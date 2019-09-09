FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response: On the Ground in the Bahamas



Nearly a week after Hurricane Dorian rampaged through the Bahamas, the once-thriving tourist paradise still looks like a war zone. Scientology Volunteer Ministers are on the ground providing assistance to search and rescue while assessing needs going forward.

With the death toll now at 45, hundreds are still missing and an estimated 70,000 have lost their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Scientology Volunteers Ministers and their partners, Los Topos, the Mexican search and rescue specialists, are on the ground helping to locate survivors and provide urgently needed supplies.

Although access to the islands is still very limited, Scientology Churches and Missions in the U.S. and Latin America are collecting supplies and readying teams of trained Volunteer Ministers to deploy to the Bahamas to help in what may be the worst disasters ever to hit the island nation.



Anyone wishing to help should contact their local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.