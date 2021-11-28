FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteers Help Make the Hollywood Christmas Parade Route Beautiful, Safe and Clean



Each year, Hollywood Village volunteers clean up Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards before the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Parade is back! After last year’s celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19, Hollywood will once more be filled with the sounds of marching bands and the crowd cheering as each new group performs and as floats, balloons and celebrities move down Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards.

With the Christmas Parade returning to Hollywood after its cancellation last year in the height of the pandemic, Hollywood Village volunteers dedicated their monthly cleanup to taking care of the parade route.

Hollywood Village volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning along the parade route to improve the experience of those who will be lining the streets and those viewing at home. Their purpose: “Making Hollywood a beautiful, clean and safe place for all.”



Initiated and organized by the Church of Scientology in February 2018 in coordination with The Way to Happiness Foundation and the LAPD, and interrupted during the height of the pandemic, Hollywood Village enjoys the support and partnership of many community organizations and local businesses and schools. People of all faiths, ideologies, political preferences and backgrounds participate to uplift the neighborhood.



In addition to hauling away trash and safely disposing of contaminated drug paraphernalia, volunteers hand out copies of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, to neighbors, those visiting from out of town, and to help the houseless, down on their luck, rebuild their lives.

Anyone wishing to help with the December cleanup is invited to do so. For more information, visit the Hollywood Village Facebook page.

