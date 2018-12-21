FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteers Spread Calm in the Face of French Riots

The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living, provides an alternative to the violence engulfing Paris.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Paris launched a “Call for Calm,” as riots led by the Yellow Vest movement engulf the city.

Volunteers distribute copies of The Way to Happiness—a common-sense guide to better living— along the Champs-Elysées and throughout the 8th arrondissement, which has been a flashpoint for the riots. In shop windows, they place copies of a poster calling for calm and they leave copies of the booklets in local businesses and cafés.

The volunteers urge peaceful resolution of the issues that have ignited violent protests over the past five weeks. Their campaign is focused around The Way to Happiness—a common-sense guide to better living, which includes the following message:

Trying to survive in a chaotic, dishonest and generally immoral society is difficult.

Any individual or group seeks to obtain from life what pleasure and freedom from pain that they can.

Your own survival can be threatened by the bad actions of others around you.

Your own happiness can be turned to tragedy and sorrow by the dishonesty and misconduct of others.

I am sure you can think of instances of this actually happening. Such wrongs reduce one’s survival and impair one’s happiness.

You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.

The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you.

Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives.

While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.

It is in your power to point the way to a less dangerous and happier life.

Written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1981, The Way to Happiness has been embraced by more than 250,000 groups and individuals, with some 117 million copies distributed in 186 nations. It holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness.

