We Can Do This L.A. Says a NoHo Mom

Things are looking up with Wednesday’s announcement of additional Los Angeles reopenings. But county health officials warn the pandemic isn’t over—and what we do this weekend can make all the difference.

For Cindy, a North Hollywood Scientologist and mother of a 3-year-old girl, the COVID-19 pandemic really brought home the message that we are all in this together.

“Everyone’s actions have the potential of affecting so many other people,” says Cindy, “people they may not even know.”



L.A. County officials are hopeful about continuing to ease restrictions, but that depends on how Angelenos do over Labor Day Weekend. They urge people not to gather in crowds and to maintain social distancing, warning that large parties and other gatherings have been linked to numerous outbreaks that slow down the whole county.

The Scientology Churches in greater Los Angeles are promoting prevention as the key to getting things back to normal. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

Cindy was one of more than 400 Scientology Volunteer Ministers who distributed some 300,000 Stay Well booklets in the greater Los Angeles area, handing them out to restaurants and shops for their customers, and knocking on doors to make them available to families.

“When it’s a natural catastrophe like a flood, there’s an immediate impact,” says Cindy. “Now the impact continues to ripple out for who knows how long. As the mom of a three-year-old, I know anything I do to keep my neighborhood safe also keeps my daughter safe. Everyone’s actions affect everyone else in this pandemic, so it’s important that people understand exactly what they can do to keep it from spreading.”

Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”







