What Are the ‘Peace Rides’ and Why Do Scientology Churches Support Them?



Countering gang violence and senseless killings with a simple guide to better living that helps restore peace and end conflicts

South Los Angeles has been a hotbed of violence for decades, with many residents feeling trapped in a cycle of fear and trauma. The Church of Scientology of Inglewood and its South L.A. Community Center partner with the United in Peace Foundation to get to the root of the problem.

United in Peace Foundation grew out of the collaboration of Nation of Islam Western Regional Director Minister Tony Muhammad and Baptist Minister Rev. Alfreddie Johnson. They realized that The Way to Happiness was the “secret weapon” to broker peace among warring factions.



Written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, The Way to Happiness is a common-sense guide to better living—a moral code anyone of any faith or none can adopt to better their own life and the lives of others.



“The Way to Happiness for me,” says Minister Muhammad in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network, “is like a manual for life. It’s just truth that Mr. Hubbard put in such a simplified way that it does not interfere with anyone’s religious teachings.”

When he hands the booklet to people, it cuts through any differences. They tell him they had always been taught these things but no one has put it in such a simple way.

“. . . Every human being on this planet is basically good,” says Minister Muhammad, “and those precepts pull on the good that’s in everyone.”



He came up with the idea of inviting motorbike clubs, Corvette clubs and lowriders to join him in riding through neighborhoods torn by violence. Police ride along. Riders stop at the scene of recent homicides to comfort those suffering from loss, and pray for the victims and to end the violence.

The Peace Rides, which recently marked their 10th anniversary, have spread to other cities suffering from violence throughout the U.S.

