Wise Words From an Unlikely Source for a Happy Easter and Beyond

Vienna families received an unusual gift to help bring them joy throughout the year.

Volunteers from the Churches of Scientology of Vienna accompanied a six-foot Easter bunny who wanted to share a message of good cheer. In his Easter basket were copies of a common-sense guide to better living called The Way to Happiness.

Members of the Vienna chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation, proud that their country ranked number 10 again in the World Happiness Index for 2021, wanted to do something special to acknowledge that achievement and reinforce it.

Ten years ago, the UN General Assembly called on United Nations Member States “to undertake steps that give more importance to happiness and well-being in determining how to achieve and measure social and economic development.”

The annual report, produced by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks 149 countries based on gross domestic product per person, healthy life expectancy and the opinions of residents. The report, which is issued each March, placed Austria among the top 10 countries again this year.



“You are important to other people,” says The Way to Happiness, a nonreligious moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. “You are listened to. You can influence others. The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you. Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives.”

The Way to Happiness has been distributed in 117 languages in 186 nations and territories.



A free online E-course in 17 languages covering each of the 21 precepts is available through The Way to Happiness website, which includes the text of the booklet, the feature-length The Way to Happiness book-on-film and 21 public service announcements illustrating each of the booklet’s precepts.



Churches of Scientology and Scientologists are proud to support The Way to Happiness, and sponsor local chapters of The Way to Happiness Foundation to help instill a higher level of honesty, trust and self-respect.











