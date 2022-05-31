FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

World Environment Day: Scientologists Say Sustainability Depends on All of Us



With its 2022 motto “Only One Earth,” World Environment Day organizers recognize that sustainability depends on individual choices.

Scientology Churches mark the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day June 5 by emphasizing personal accountability as the key to safeguarding the environment.

“You are listened to. You can influence others,” wrote L. Ron Hubbard in the first chapter of The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living and modern-day moral code applicable to people of all faiths or none.

Churches and Scientologists are emphasizing two precepts in keeping with this year’s World Environment Day slogan, “We have #Only One Earth. Let's take care of it.”



These precepts are:

Set a Good Example, and

Safeguard and Improve Your Environment

“Cut down too many forests, foul too many rivers and seas, mess up the atmosphere and we have had it,” L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the 12th precept of the book. “The surface temperature can go roasting hot, the rain can turn to sulfuric acid. All living things could die.”

“Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it.

“It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”

This year’s World Environment Day campaign emphasizes the need “for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.”

To raise awareness about the environment and the need to take action, Scientology Churches and Scientologists are organizing community cleanups. As Mr. Hubbard points out in the introduction to The Way to Happiness, “It is in your power to point the way to a less dangerous and happier life.”

And Scientology Churches bring together those concerned about this and other vital issues at open house events and conferences to create maximum impact by coordinated action.

“The answer to this planet’s problems will not be found in the material. Of this there can be no question,” said Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in an overview he presented of the Scientology religion. “For if those solutions can’t prevent war nation to nation, how then can it be expected to answer questions like love, happiness or peace of mind?... What people need are real solutions, real tools to deal with and effectively overcome human problems.”

And one such solution supported by Scientology Churches and Scientologists is The Way to Happiness.

