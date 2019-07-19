FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Yellow: The Color of Help in Uganda

For the past month, a team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers has been helping victims of the Eastern Uganda mudslides recover and rebound.

Once again this year, torrential rains turned the slopes of the foothills of Mount Elgon into a massive river of rock, earth and debris, as mudslides crashed down on Uganda’s Bududa district, killing eight and destroying the homes of at least a thousand.

Within hours, a team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Kenya in their bright yellow T-shirts mobilized to bring help to the devastated communities. Lead Kenya Volunteer Minister Daniel Okello, only recently home from providing relief to the victims of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, led a team of 16 VMs in the Bududa disaster response.

Coordinating with local authorities, the Volunteer Ministers worked on the search and rescue, dug graves, helped with the cleanup and whatever was needed. Volunteer Ministers also provided emotional and spiritual care through the use of Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to speed recovery from stress and trauma.

The region has donated a Volunteer Ministers resource center to ensure this help continues after the Kenya Volunteer Ministers return home.

But with disasters like this a fact of life in the district, caring for the immediate needs was not enough. The Volunteer Ministers wanted to ensure that the next time these communities are in need, local Volunteer Ministers are available to help.

They provided seminars to train entire villages on the use of assists, and with the courses and materials available online through the Volunteer Ministers website, they trained 41 local volunteers to carry on their work after they returned home. In appreciation for all their help and to see that it continues, Bududa created a Volunteer Ministers resource center to serve as headquarters for help.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website. The Volunteer Ministers comprise one of the world’s largest independent relief forces.



