Young UK Scientologists Share the Joy of the Season with Children Spending the Holidays in Hospital



Volunteer Ministers brought holiday cheer to kids at a local children’s hospital

When young Scientologists learned that kids at a nearby children’s hospital would be spending the holidays away from their brothers and sisters, moms and dads, they wanted to help make the holiday as special for them as they could.

Deciding to apply the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers—Something can be done about it—they helped collect donations and wrapped hundreds of Christmas presents for the children to let them know how special they are to other kids.

With the help of the Saint Hill chapter of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, the children wrapped presents and set off for the hospital where they asked the nurses to hand them out to children having to spend Christmas away from home.

