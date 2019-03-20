FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Young Voices Creating a Bright Future on International Day of Happiness

The Church of Scientology Nashville with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee observed International Day of Happiness with a special youth presentation from a diverse group of Nashville children.

“Youth Voices: Creating a Brighter Future” was a celebration of World Happiness Day at the Church of Scientology Nashville. Sponsored by The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee and The Way to Happiness Kids Club of Nashville, the program included words from young people age 5 to 13 who spoke about making a brighter future.

Anna, age 5, opened the program by welcoming those attending. Two 6-year-olds spoke of how all people should work together for a better future. Jazzy, 11, invited the children in the audience to join The Way to Happiness Kids Club.

During the panel discussion, 13-year-old Yusuf, 9-year-old Omaran, and 10-year-old Celia answered questions posed to them about how to set a good example and remain true to yourself despite those who may try to bully or harm you.

Each of the children received a poster of the 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness and their own copy of the booklet.

The Way to Happiness Association promotes The Way To Happiness—the common-sense moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness are all based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. Simply following these precepts result in a happier life.

Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness on March 20 as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. The United Nations encourages schools, businesses and governments to join in the celebration of the day.

For more information The Way to Happiness Foundation website or The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee at twthtn.org.