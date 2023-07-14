FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A Passion for Speed Makes Christopher Hill a Winner on Meet a Scientologist

Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Scientology Network

“Racing and driving cars at their limit—it’s my passion,” says Christopher Hill in an episode of the new season of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.

Race car driver and instructor Christopher Hill is featured in the new season of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.

“It’s the thing that I love more than anything in the world,” he says, “the faster the better, the more challenging the better.”

But it’s not just about speed. “It’s about being the best at something that you can be,” Hill says. “It’s about perfecting what you’re doing. It’s about searching for something that’s pretty much unattainable.”

From the time he was 2 or 3 years old, Hill knew what he wanted race cars. He pursued this, beginning with kart racing as a teen. But he was nearly sidelined for life, breaking his back in an accident when his kart malfunctioned.

Christopher credits the application of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard with helping him recover physically much more quickly than his doctors predicted. But possibly even more important, Dianetics helped him heal any mental scars that might have affected his love of the sport and his ability to pursue it.

Because of his exceptional driving skills, Hill was selected as a premier BMW Performance Driving School near Palm Springs, California. His goal as an instructor is to make every driver he works with as good a driver as they can possibly be and to keep the passion for driving alive.

But the car clinic he runs is not only for racers. In fact, Hill had his girlfriend take the course to give her some basic skills. Not long after that, while driving, she was hit by a drunk driver. And one of the skills she learned in the clinic saved her life.

Watch Christopher Hill’s episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.