FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lean Into Holiday Cheer with Pam Ryan-Anderson on ‘Meet a Scientologist’

Scientology Network's ‘Meet a Scientologist’ welcomes the holiday season with Christmas festival planner Pam Ryan-Anderson.

Winter Wonderland is celebrating 31 years of bringing joy to the children of Clearwater. Take a behind-the-scenes tour of how this annual magical phenomenon materializes. Watch Meet a Scientologist—Pam Ryan-Anderson on the Scientology Network.

Pam Ryan-Anderson works all year to help bring a Christmas village to life in Clearwater, Florida.

Real estate broker Pam Ryan-Anderson volunteers year round to help bring this Christmas village to life in Clearwater, Florida. For this modern-day Santa’s helper, success means helping families in need and creating holiday memories for children of all ages.

ABOUT PAM RYAN-ANDERSON

Every year, Pam Ryan-Anderson works to create a Winter Wonderland—complete with “snow”—in the Sunshine State. The annual celebration of the Christmas spirit takes place in Clearwater, Florida. Planning for the transformation of a grass-covered park into a magical Christmas village, with decked-out trees and Santa and Mrs. Claus, is a year-round volunteer project for Pam. Hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed the festivities at Winter Wonderland since it first started 31 years ago. Beyond helping families build lifelong memories, Winter Wonderland holds an annual toy and food drive, which has distributed tons of donations to people in need. Pam’s volunteer service has been recognized with a President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.