Meet Scientologist Pam Ryan-Anderson and See How She Continues to Create a Remarkable Christmas for the Clearwater Community
Winter Wonderland has returned to downtown Clearwater, Florida, complete with Santa, rides, elves, and plenty of Christmas fun.
Winter Wonderland is celebrating 30 years of bringing joy to the children of Clearwater. But how is the grass-covered park in downtown Clearwater transformed into a magical Christmas village? Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the year-round work that results in its magical
materialization. Watch Meet a Scientologist—Pam Ryan-Anderson on the Scientology Network.
All are invited to visit with Santa, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, and explore and enjoy all the games and goodies at Winter Wonderland. Admission is free but guests are encouraged to bring a new toy or non-perishable food item to help make the season merry for families in need.
Ryan-Anderson’s episode of Meet a Scientologist is just one of dozens of shows in the award-winning original series on the Scientology Network. Follow the stories of fascinating people on the cutting edge of art, science, sports, medicine, entertainment and other professions who also happen to be Scientologists. Each week, Scientologists from around the world are featured in this interview-driven series that combines intimate and uplifting portrayals of their journey to the top of their fields with honest discussions on the influential role Scientology played in their personal lives and how it helped them excel in their professional endeavors.
The Scientology Network airs on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV stream, AT&T U-verse, and streams on Scientology.tv, AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire and mobile apps.
Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.
Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
CONTACT:
Church of Scientology Media Relations
mediarelations@churchofscientology.net
(323) 960-3500 phone
(323) 960-3508 fax