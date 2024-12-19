Holiday Cheer at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland in Hollywood

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A tradition begun in 1983 as a gift from L. Ron Hubbard to the children of Hollywood, Winter Wonderland continues to bring happiness to local youngsters and those visiting from around the world.

I’ll bet you didn’t know that Santa plays the sax. Well, he does, and he proved it when he pulled out his “axe” and entertained the crowd with a medley of Christmas favorites at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The annual event is produced by the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard in coordination with Scientology Churches in Los Angeles.

Santa serenades visitors to L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland in the heart of Hollywood.

Hundreds of families from more than a dozen countries attended the Winter Wonderland toy giveaway this weekend. Winter Wonderland is designed like a 1950s movie set, with Santa’s cabin surrounded by a forest of evergreens and a 50-foot noble fir. Santa held court from his cabin, where he posed for family photos, greeted the children, and gave out toys and popular books by Mr. Hubbard from the Golden Age of Fiction.

L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland has brought the magic of the holiday season to families since 1983, when Mr. Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas tree to the children of Hollywood. The tradition has continued ever since.

The banner at the entrance displays Mr. Hubbard’s universal message: “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland is located at 6724 Hollywood Blvd. Angelenos and those visiting from out of town are invited to come and enjoy the fun through December. Admission is free.

For more information, contact FriendsofRon@lronhubbard.org or visit the L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page for updates on activities. To learn more about Mr. Hubbard, visit the L. Ron Hubbard website or watch L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice on the Scientology Network.



